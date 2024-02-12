Raiders reveal more details about all-green alternate jersey

After a tantalising teaser, the Canberra Raiders have shared more details about their third jersey for the upcoming 2024 NRL season.
Over the weekend the Raiders shared its first images of the new kit, which responded to the fans' desire for an all-green jersey.
The new jersey will be worn for both upcoming trial matches against Parramatta this Saturday in Kogarah and next Sunday, February 25, against North Queensland at Seiffert Oval, and is already available for supporters to purchase.
The club also plan to wear the alternate jersey for a few games during the regular season.
That includes the last home game of the year, where 17 members that attend all matches at Bruce this season will go in the draw to win the unique game-worn jersey.
The Raiders will still have two other main home and away jerseys incorporating the ACT colours of blue and yellow, set to be unveiled soon.
While the fresh all-green jersey got fans pumped for the upcoming season, it also prompted discussion about the Raiders' logo re-design, with many fans sharing criticism on the club's social media accounts.
The new logo for 2024 was first revealed in August last year so the club could streamline the use of the same image across social media, marketing, equipment and merchandise, telling fans it made for a "stronger brand".
The redesigned logo uses a darker shade of green and the viking's beard was made to be less bushy, too.
However even last year the logo drew the ire of some fans, with a petition launched to keep it to the previous design, and it seems it may still take some time to grow on people.
Canberra are set to name their squad for Saturday's trial on Tuesday afternoon.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Kogarah Oval, 5.55pm.
