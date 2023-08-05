The Canberra Raiders' new logo has come under fire, with one fan launching a petition to keep it the same.
The Raiders unveiled the logo, which will be used on their 2024 jerseys, on Friday night, copping plenty of flak on social media.
It prompted one fan, Adam Hedges, to launch a petition to keep it the same with a goal of getting 1000 signatures. It had already received 664 by Saturday lunchtime.
The reaction was overwhelmingly bad on Twitter on Friday night, with questions over why the change was being made.
A darker green is been used to come in line with this season's jerseys, while the viking's beard is a little less bushy.
In the Raiders' release they said the change was made so they could have one logo across the board - from jerseys to merchandise to social media.
"I'll always have a fondness and connection to the original Raiders logo," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
"That said, I support the reasons for these changes, and look forward to seeing it on our official ISC apparel in 2024."
But Green Machine fans were hoping the club would change its mind before next season.
"This isn't an enhancement. The logo was exceptional the way it was," one fan tweeted.
"If it's not broken, don't use your limited funds on it. The women's team could of used that money."
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Sebastian Kris, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Michael Asomua, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Tom Starling, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Ethan Strange.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Junior Tupou, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Daine Laurie, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Alex Twal, 9. Apisai Koroisau (c), 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. John Bateman, 13. Fonua Pole. Interchange: 14. Jake Simpkin, 15. Justin Matamua, 16. Aitasi James, 17. Asu Kepaoa. Reserves: 18. Tallyn Da Silva, 19. Alex Seyfarth, 20. Will Smith, 21. Kit Laulilii, 22. Josh Feledy.
