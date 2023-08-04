The Canberra Times
NRLW stars including Raiders' Madison Bartlett 'frustrated' by NRL over RLPA CBA stalemate

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
August 5 2023 - 5:00am
Raiders winger Madison Bartlett, and inset, NRL boss Andrew Abdo. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Getty Images
Canberra Raiders winger and Rugby League Players' Association delegate Madison Bartlett has questioned why the NRL has failed to budge on advancing their collective bargaining agreement negotiations which has left players "frustrated".

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

