Canberra Raiders winger and Rugby League Players' Association delegate Madison Bartlett has questioned why the NRL has failed to budge on advancing their collective bargaining agreement negotiations which has left players "frustrated".
The state of play between the two organisations gets messier and uglier as the weeks roll on without agreement since negotiations began last year.
Reports of the NRL threatening to end its annual $3 million funding of the RLPA have followed the players taping over the league's logo on jerseys last week, and a media boycott for game days launched last month.
Further reports suggest more player action is on the table such as a Dally M ceremony boycott or kick-off delays, as the RLPA this week sent letters to rugby league's major sponsors, urging them to push the NRL on the issue.
The RLPA has urgently requested a mediator be appointed but the NRL isn't interested in returning to the negotiating table.
"The ball is in the NRL's court," Bartlett, who is also part of the RLPA's player advisory group, told The Canberra Times.
"With the independent mediator, my question is why not? It seems like you don't want to be told from someone else that you need to negotiate better.
"Why would we not want someone to come that's going to help? We've tried for 18 months and we haven't got it right, so we need to try something new.
"It's frustrating. There's so many things that need to be in the CBA and agreed on so that they're in writing.
"We don't want to take anything away from our fans or the media, but we have to take a stand and fight for what's right."
The media boycott has not been ideal timing for the Raiders' NRLW team in their inaugural season, but Bartlett believes every player is in the same boat after a common goal.
Bartlett is an RLPA delegate in Canberra alongside co-captains Zahara Temara and Simaima Taufa, and with a new team full of young players, she considers securing a strong CBA for the next five years essential.
"We don't have a CBA," she said. "Because we have so many rookies, it's important for us to be a voice for them.
"But this role is not just about players now, it's for future girls still to come through the NRLW."
Bartlett went from earning a few thousand dollars in her first NRLW season to the league having a minimum salary of $30,000 this year, so she does understand how far they've come.
However she's knows the sacrifices NRLW players must still make, and the more money they receive the greater commitment expected, making the security of a CBA so vital.
"Sometimes it's hard for the public to understand the depths of what we're fighting for," Bartlett said.
"It's hard to have a full-time job and play NRLW, because you may have to relocate for six months and come back, and you have to be flexible to leave work early to get to training when most jobs require you nine-to-five."
In February's negotiations, all players prioritised an "in principle" agreement for the league's financial terms which allowed interim contracts to be signed before the NRLW pre-season.
Though that was achieved, negotiations were set to continue on the remaining CBA terms, however they have not progressed since.
Some of the joint terms and conditions still in dispute include financial reporting transparency, "unfair" terms to force players to take cuts, player data and privacy laws, access to better wellbeing and education, agreement rights over employment terms, reduction in consultation, use of player image, and the NRL's ability to terminate the CBA.
NRLW players are being paid, though currently don't have access to the injury hardship fund, past player medical support, and general hardship fund.
Bartlett wants to dispel the myth that NRLW players are taking part in the media boycott simply to support the NRL players' action, reminding the public that they are the only major code in Australia without a CBA, and both men and women are in the fight together.
"In the RLPA we are one team, NRL and NRLW players," she said.
"What's being put out in the media is that all we care about is how much we're getting paid, but we're not asking for more money at the moment, it's other things."
While the NRLW players are banding together with their support for the RLPA, Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick is assured that the union action hasn't been a distraction.
"If there's internal stuff that they're organising together, that's up to them," he said. "But as far as a group on the field, we don't even talk about stuff."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
