The Canberra Raiders put on a show in their first ever NRLW home game, marking the historic occasion with a 24-14 win against one of the competition favourites, the Roosters.
Before kick-off, coach Darrin Borthwick spoke about the need for the Raiders to start games stronger and to lift their defence after their season-opener in Cronulla.
Well, they certainly listened to their coach on Saturday afternoon, and backed it up with an even better second half in front of 8,034 fans.
"It was the belief," Borthwick said was the difference between the two performances. "We had a game plan and the girls stuck to it.
"But we've got to keep a lid on things now - it's a long competition and we need to be better again.
"For that result, just imagine how many girls are going to aspire to be a part of what's going on now, and that's exciting."
The only concern for the Raiders women was the sight of co-captain Simaima Taufa needing the assistance of two trainers to hop off the field at full-time with a leg injury.
"I don't know what it is just yet but Simaima is a tough cookie," Borthwick said.
"She'll be doing whatever she can to heal it. I thought Simaima was outstanding the way she led us in the middle.
"It was a tough forward pack we came up against and our middles really matched them."
The Roosters put 36 points on the Broncos last week, but were kept scoreless at half-time in Bruce with Canberra holding a 6-0 lead courtesy of a Grace Kemp try and tireless defence.
The Raiders took a little while to get their attack rolling, though their defensive effort was second-to-none.
Even without Jillaroo Jess Sergis (hamstring), the Roosters looked most likely to get ahead early until Canberra swung momentum.
Five-eighth and former Rooster Zahara Temara's kicking game was a highlight as the Raiders forced four drop-outs in the first half alone, with Shakiah Tungai and Cheyelle Robins-Reti looking ever-dangerous on the edges.
READ MORE:
Then, in the 27th minute, cross-code prop Kemp bulldozed three Roosters defenders to score the Raiders' first try at their home ground, and her first try in NRLW.
The minor premier Roosters came out of the half-time break determined to get back on the front foot however the Raiders had other plans.
Prop Kerehitina Matua's barnstorming run after kick-off in the second half set the tone as Canberra spread the ball wide and Kiwi fullback Apii Nicholls sent centre Robins-Reti through for a sensational try.
Taufa extended their advantage soon after by exploiting a scattered Roosters line to score under the uprights.
The Roosters only got on the scoreboard after a rough call on Matua for "unnecessary contact" to Sydney No.6 Tarryn Aiken.
Deemed late and put on report by referee Todd Smith, it cancelled out a beautiful tackle by winger Mackenzie Wiki which forced a knock-on. Following the penalty, Brydie Parker scored in the corner to jumpstart the Roosters' fightback.
Aiken and Keeley Davis made the Raiders sweat with two more Roosters tries, with the former off a blocked kick inside her own 10-metre line.
With only a four-point lead, the Raiders had to strike back and second-rower Monalisa Soliola delivered with a try in the last seven minutes and a brilliant one-on-one rake in defence to seal victory.
A huge roar went up when the siren sounded, with trailblazer and board member Katrina Fanning in tears at full-time on the sideline - a fitting finish in Women In League Round.
"She should be emotional," Borthwick said post-match.
"She's been a pioneer of the game for so long and her push to get this team, this win is as much hers as it is for the players."
Rooster coach John Strange credited the Raiders' performance but called his own team's effort "embarrassing", blaming simple errors for the result.
"We were average - well, below average actually," he said.
"It got a little bit embarrassing to be honest.
"It was not a good look for the women's game, what we dished up.
"I don't think we are the favourites, and playing like that we shouldn't be."
Canberra Raiders 24 (G.Kemp, C.Robins-Reti, S.Taufa, M.Soliola tries; Z.Temara 4 goals) bt Sydney Roosters 14 (B.Parker, T.Aiken, K.Davis tries; J.Kelleher 1 goal) at Canberra Stadium
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.