How one artist is responding to cancer with art

Coming up at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka. Canberra-based writer and artist Toni Hassan's multimedia account is about her life-altering experience of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the age of 50. Hassan uses paintings, video and found objects to describe her spiritual journey and the hospital experience. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, April 24 at 6pm. There's an artist talk on May 4 at 3pm and a Gratitude Practice Workshop on the final day, May 5, at 3:30 pm. See: ccas.com.au.

