How one artist is responding to cancer with art

Coming up at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka. Canberra-based writer and artist Toni Hassan's multimedia account is about her life-altering experience of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the age of 50. Hassan uses paintings, video and found objects to describe her spiritual journey and the hospital experience. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, April 24 at 6pm. There's an artist talk on May 4 at 3pm and a Gratitude Practice Workshop on the final day, May 5, at 3:30 pm. See: ccas.com.au.
Grainger Gallery is showing two new exhibitions: Adelaide artist Sarah McDonald's Whispers of the Ancient Land, is a quest to capture the whispers of the land's soul in the landscape in Central Australia. Hope is a Thing with Feathers by Melbourne artist Kirsty McIntyre celebrates her love of native birds and flora. They're on until May 5. See: graingergallery.com.au.
Regarding dreams as water moons, an exhibition of paintings by Peter Jordan & Sara Freeman, will be opened on Saturday, April 20, at Suki & Hugh Gallery with drinks from 3 to 5pm. The title references a poem by the Buddhist teacher Longchenpa reminding us that ultimately everything is as ephemeral as a reflection of the moon in the water. See: sukihugh.com.au.
This group exhibition curated by Dan Toua, brings together local and interstate artists who explore the places and spaces around them through installation, sculpture, painting and augmented reality. They engage in a dynamic dialogue between the tangible and intangible spaces we inhabit. It's on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space in Parkes until June 29. See: ccas.com.au.
Sidney Nolan's nine-panel Riverbend is usually on permanent display in the Drill Hall Gallery, but has a temporary home in the Nolan Gallery at Canberra Museum and Gallery (CMAG) until July 28. The series is placed in dialogue with the first works of the Ned Kelly series that Nolan painted many years earlier. See: cmag.com.au.
Billy Elliot is a boy in a British mining town in the 1980s who dreams of becoming a dancer but in an atmosphere of industrial unrest and with an unsympathetic father, it looks like it will be impossible. Free-Rain's production of the Elton John-Lee Hall musical is on at the Q until May 5. See: theq.net.au.
Illusionist Anthony Street is planning to astonish audiences at the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, April 21, at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Street Theatre presents Lady Sings The Blues Vol. 2, featuring songs and stories of Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin and others on Saturday, April 20, at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
