The beautiful and heartbreaking thing about selling on Facebook Marketplace

The night three random men came into my bedroom to take my bed away was one of the most awkward moments of my life.
It was mid-lockdown, I was post-divorce, selling everything up before I moved into my new home.
"Is this still available?" took on all sorts of connotations.
As they dismantled the bed both my children had been conceived in I burst into tears.
Their English wasn't very good. Not that I could have explained the emotions that the removal of this piece of furniture had released.
There was a lot of polite nodding, awkward smiles, they handed over their cold, hard cash and got out of there as quickly as possible.
The idea that we attach memories to inanimate objects is the premise of one of the most wonderful books you'll read all year, All The Beautiful Things You Love, by Jonathan Seidler.
Elly and Enzo love each other, Elly and Enzo are getting divorced. Now everything must go.
It's a simple premise that's so complicated, a love story that's heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time.
First to go is a bicycle, then a framed red vinyl record, then a dining table, a DVD box set of The Sopranos, a wagon, a couch.
"When I started writing the book I thought it was all about the stuff," says Seidler.
"But then I realised the stuff actually stands in for how our relationships progress and the things that we extract from those relationships."
Seidler and his wife Keren met in London and were meant to get married in April 2020.
"But then the pandemic happened and things went pear-shaped and we had to flog all our stuff and disappear back to Australia very quickly," he says.
They'd both had previous relationships too, where items had to be discarded, but some memories remained. Keren thought it might make a good television show, like some kind of twist on American Pickers.
Seidler, the writer, turned it into a book.
He writes for Esquire magazine, on culture, mental health and fatherhood.
His main love is music journalism, and music plays a big part in this story, there's a QR code to scan to access the playlist. He agrees that music can also hold memories.
"I stop in grocery stores all the time because a certain song has come on that reminds me of a certain time, a certain person," he says.
"It's become such a bad habit that I shop with my earphones on now, so I can get the shopping done."
His first book, It's a Shame About Ray, was a memoir which looked at the long history of mental illness in his family.
His father Ray, the nephew of famed architect Harry Seidler, killed himself in 2013.
It was completely unexpected, says Seidler, and the family had little idea how to grieve.
Seidler himself has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Seidler's brother Zac is the global director of men's health research at Movember and a senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne.
All the Beautiful Things You Love also touches on men's mental health.
"The feedback I had with the first book was that it was good to hear about it from the male perspective, but it's not what this new book is about," he says.
In many ways, it's about the day-to-day things. What did Elly and Enzo need the wagon for? What's the story behind the dining table? Who has sat on the couch over the years?
"It's the minutiae of relationships that makes relationships," he says.
"You can track the big parts of your lives, that I call those tent-pole events, like here the Glastonbury story.
"You assume it's those big things that make a relationship but it's more the way people hold hands, the way they wrap their arms around each other if one person's taller, the little things they do for each other.
"I had an ex-girlfriend who always put extra garnish on all the meals she cooked, so it was more flavourful and just a bit fancy.
"It's weird things like that you just remember and I think it's quite beautiful."
Seidler tells me about the one item he would never get rid of if, not that he wants it to happen by any means, he and Keren broke up.
"I'm looking at it now, it's a gold Casio watch that's very retro, she got it for me for our wedding day, which didn't happen at the time.
"It's engraved with a kind of an odd quote, because I proposed to her with a Kylie Minogue song and it says 'I should be so lucky'. This watch is absolutely banged up and I'm very certain that it will die imminently.
"And the funniest thing is, the date on the engraving is wrong, because we had to delay the wedding by a month because of the pandemic, but it's a beautiful thing."
