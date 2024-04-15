Bondi attack raises questions of our right to self-defence

Most people acknowledged online that while the lives of six people were tragically taken, it could have been a much higher count if the perpetrator had been wielding a firearm. However, several people made sarcastic comments about how grateful they were that we had strict gun laws in Australia so mass-casualty violence wouldn't happen here. Further still, some US and Australian commenters on social media suggested that conceal carry laws could have "saved lives" if a member of the public had been able to take the perpetrator out without having to wait for the police to arrive.