'Tell 'em they're dreaming': Canberrans upset over second hand prices

Canberrans are asking questions about how second hand shops are pricing their wares.
University student Ariel Neidorf wants fairer pricing at op shops for low-income earners.
Mr Neidorf said he believes charity shops have priced out people as demand for vintage items soars.
"They're creating a greater demand for the services that they provide when people can't afford things in the first place," he said.
"I understand that there is a balance, but that balance is skewed in favour of the back end.
"The volume of demand alone should well and truly allow shops to bring in much greater revenue than they ever would have previously."
He said he and his family were dependent on Vinnies shops when he was a child. Now, he runs an Instagram account called got.ripped.off.at.vinnies, documenting items he feels are overpriced.
Some of his finds include a mother of pearl market at $10, and shoe removers from Ikea sold for $8, when they can be bought new for $2.
Several users on Reddit and in community Facebook groups have also raised concerns about the pricing of items at charity stores.
One user complained that pricing at Vinnies is "wild".
However, according to Jane Crowley from Dirty Jane, many of the expensive items at second hand shops are simply priced at market value.
"When you're pricing it, you're really pricing it at what you think the market can take.
"No one can be an expert across all antiques and vintage pieces, because there are so many different facets.
"The idea that you can walk in and buy something for 50 cents is over, I think those times have changed because these businesses are all paying rent, they are all paying employees to work there.
"So simply to cover costs, you've got to expect that prices of things will go up."
The use of tools such as Google Lens and eBay price listings at second hand shops were also blamed by both Mr Neidorf and Ms Crowley for incorrect pricing.
Ms Crowley advised caution for people using these platforms.
"I've had people say to me, on eBay it's listed at $100, and I ask, but has anyone bought it at $100?
"I can walk around and I can put farcical prices on things, but no one's going to pay them.
"You do look at some things and you go, oh, my God, tell them they're dreaming - they're never going to get that."
Jamie Winters from Canberra Vintage & Collectible Centre said sometimes prices at charity shops are "crazy", but it's because volunteers aren't experts.
He said things have changed now that people are more aware of the market value of vintage items.
"Most people, they jump on Marketplace and eBay and they know what things are worth," he said.
"They'll be on their phone while they're looking through the records, seeing what the price points are.
"People love to go to Vinnies for a cheap bargain but they're just not there anymore."
A Vinnies spokesperson said that while they occasionally have discrepancies in their pricing, they're here to raise money for the most vulnerable, not turn a profit.
"As the cost of living has increased so have the calls for assistance increased," they said.
"Vinnies shops and the sale of all the items that are donated exist to directly fund the services and programs Vinnies run in the local community.
"Just like any other retail store, we pay commercial rates for rent, utilities and ensuring our stores are providing a nice experience for shoppers.
"Our stores work very hard at trying to price things fairly. We try to price items according to their quality and demand, just like other businesses."
Vinnies is a registered charity in Australia, and it runs several programs for the less fortunate in and around Canberra, including the night patrol van, a homeless shelter, and a free clothing hub.
For Mr Neidorf, it's not about attacking charity shops, but raising awareness.
He just wants second hand shopping to be affordable again.
"One of the wonderful things to me about thrifting is that people can afford to live above what their normal means would be.
"And I think that's a wonderful aspiration for a thrift store to have."
