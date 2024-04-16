The Canberra Times
Canberra
Explainer

A legal fight that burned all and provided a glimmer for publishers

By Brendan Clift
April 16 2024 - 11:05am
Bruce Lehrmann has lost his defamation suit against Channel Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson after the media defendants proved, on the balance of probabilities, that Lehrmann raped his colleague Brittany Higgins in Parliament House in 2019.

