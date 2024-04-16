Family concerned for teen missing since Monday

Family hold concerns for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday morning, according to ACT Policing.
Police have released a photo of the missing girl, Hannah McKay, who was last seen in Chisholm.
She was described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 152 centimetres tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are hoping the community members can help find Hannah.
"Police and Hannah's family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," a police statement stated.
"Anyone who has seen Hannah or who may have information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7725359."
