The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

ASPI was targeted by Chinese hackers. Even if you dislike us, it's gravely concerning

By Justin Bassi
April 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reports last week that China's main security agency directed state-backed cyber hackers to target our think tank, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), should be of concern to all Australians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.