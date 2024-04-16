Broadway favourite Chicago brings all that jazz to Canberra

It's the musical that would be a crime to miss - and it's coming to Canberra.
One of the world's favourite musicals Chicago is set to hit the Canberra Theatre Centre stage later this year.
With a score including All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle, it tells the 1920s story of aspiring chorus girl Roxie Hart and fading vaudevillian Velma Kelly, who are both jailed for murder and competing for the attention of lawyer Billy Flynn.
The musical's run was announced by Canberra Theatre Centre director Alex Budd on Tuesday, in the jazz-filled speakeasy Molly, accompanied by in-demand musical theatre performer Lucy Maunder, who plays Roxie Hart.
For Maunder, who has also been in Mary Poppins and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicago has always been the musical she most wanted to be in.
"I just fell in love with the role of Roxie because she just goes through such a huge change from the beginning of the show to the end of the show, when she's seduced by being a star," Maunder says.
"It's all so relevant today how the media can just pick you up and throw you straight out again. As Billy Flynn says, 'You're a phoney celebrity kid and in a couple of weeks nobody will even know who you are'. And that's what it is today.
"And I just loved the choreography. I loved the music. I think both roles - Roxie and Velma - celebrate women and champion women."
Chicago is Broadway's longest-running musical - with the revival running since 1996 - and this Australian version is based on that same production.
Alongside Maunder is Zoe Ventoura (Packed to the Rafters) as Roxie Hart and Anthony Warlow (The Phantom of the Opera) as Billy Flynn. Peter Rowsthorn (Kath & Kim) stars as Roxie's gullible husband Amos, and Asabi Goodman (Hairspray) is sassy prison warden Matron "Mama" Morton.
This production has already had sell-out seasons in Perth and Brisbane, is currently at Her Majesty's in Melbourne, and will tour Sydney and Adelaide before landing in Canberra on September 7.
Mr Budd said Chicago was just one of the productions keen to head to the Canberra Theatre Centre, with "incredible interest in getting dates" both at the current venue, and the planned new theatre.
"Chicago has been playing to packed houses around the country before it comes to Canberra. Why are we last?" Mr Budd said.
"The strongest swimmer always has the last lap, ladies and gentlemen. But a new theatre is going to change that.
"Canberra's often been lost, if at all on these big tours, given that chainsaws are often needed to adjust the sceneries so it fits onto the stage. A top Broadway show does an Australian tour, then Canberra, then to the Mugga Lane tip. We can't get that behind us soon enough.
"All I'll say is, the arts capital of Australia, here we come."
Chicago will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre from September 7. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
