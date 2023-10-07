Public feedback will be sought on plans for a new theatre in Canberra's city centre, with a consultation process to inform the design of the project.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the theatre would drive more tourists to the city, with a flow-on boost for retail and hospitality businesses and the capital's night-time economy.
"Canberra has been missing out on many shows and performers because our current venues are too small and ageing," Mr Barr said.
"This project can change that."
The government said the consultation process would allow the design team to understand what the community wanted from live performance experiences and inform the project designed to meet audience needs for the next half century.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said the project would be "city shaping" and bring Canberra close to being recognised as the national arts capital.
"We want to hear what matters most to people when they come to a live performance, what are their challenges, and what are their big ideas to create an iconic, vibrant and inclusive Canberra Theatre Centre where everyone feels welcome," Ms Cheyne said.
Architectus, Danish architects Henning Larsen and theatre designers Arup were appointed in May to lead the work to design the new 2000-seat theatre.
Mr Barr at the time said the indicative designs, described as modern and brutalist, reflected Canberra's architectural history and would meet the needs of a growing city.
The government expects the concept design to be completed mid next year.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The project will require public investment worth several hundred million dollars and the ACT would approach the Commonwealth for funding.
Henning Larsen were lead designers on the Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavik and the Royal Danish Opera in Copenhagen. Architectus led work on the redevelopment of the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne and the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art. Arup completed theatre design work on the Harpa Concert Hall.
The ACT government earmarked $28.44 million for design and consultation work in the 2022 territory budget.
The community engagement period, which will include drop-in sessions and an online survey, is open to November 20.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.