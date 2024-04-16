Concerns held for missing Queanbeyan girl

Concerns are held for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Queanbeyan on Monday, April 15.
Tamsyn Jenkins was last seen walking towards a bus interchange on Morisset Street, Queanbeyan, about 1pm.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 140-150 centimetres tall, with a medium build, long brown hair and - when last seen - was wearing black pants, a black-and-white top, and pink crocs.
She was reported missing to officers attached to the Monaro Police District who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Tamsyn's welfare due to her age.
She is known to frequent Queanbeyan and the ACT.
READ MORE:
Anyone with information in relation to Tamsyn's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.