The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gorman lashes Joyce's 'nasty publicity' drive over Anzac Day holiday

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 17 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Patrick Gorman has accused Barnaby Joyce of going on a "nasty, negative" publicity drive over the public service, saying the former deputy prime minister is trying to create controversy over holiday flexibility that was accepted for nine years of the last Coalition government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.