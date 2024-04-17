The Canberra Times
More than $1b in Defence funding for Canberra delayed

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 18 2024 - 6:56am, first published 5:30am
More than $1 billion in funding for Defence facilities in Canberra will be delayed, as the Albanese government rethinks its investments for the next decade.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

