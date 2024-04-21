What's the link between MasterChef, Canberra and that viking's beer?

Every year when the MasterChef contestant list comes around, I frantically search it for some Canberra connection. In previous years we've had tenuous links to Simon Toohey (Season 11) and Chloe Carroll (Season 10) who'd both spent time here as children. Former The Canberra Times restaurant reviewer Tash Shan actually listed the ACT as her home state and was eliminated in week seven of Season 6 in 2014. In 2013, Queanbeyan's Rishi Desai went all the way to finals week (and then kindly hosted myself and colleague Megan Doherty for lunch one day).
Season 16 starts on April 22 and the only connection I can find is Travla beer.
Judge Andy Allen is a co-owner of the mid-strength, low-carb beer, alongside Vikings star Travis Fimmel. In 2013, a Canberra consortium, which included part-owner of The Dock in Kingston Ben Alexander, jumped in too, taking a "considerable" stake in the company.
"The people of Canberra have got right behind Travla and we're stoked," says Allen. "Maybe you're better drinkers than you are cooks?"
It's been five years since Allen joined the MasterChef team as a judge (after appearing in Season 4 as a contestant). He teamed up with Melissa Leong and the late Jock Zonfrillo in Season 12 after the departure of inaugural hosts Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.
Allen was worried how the whole team would back up filming the new series after the passing of Zonfrillo in April 2023.
"Obviously for me and a lot of the crew who've been there for years, there was a lot of emotion coming back without Jock, it was hard for us to cope with that early on, but there's just something about the MasterChef kitchen, you are just swept up in the enthusiasm and the emotion once that first cook happens."
He promises the contestants this year are a great mix.
"We've got such a good balance of people, some you'd consider traditional home cooks who are cooking from family recipes and their culture, right up to people who are really pushing the boundaries with food that could already be on a restaurant menu.
"We've seen that since day one. You can watch it at home and think, 'I could do that, I could make that for dinner', and then at the other end of the spectrum be really inspired by some awesome creation."
Allen is part of a brand-new judging team, which includes fan favourite Poh Ling Yeow, Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and food critic Sofia Levin.
"There's already a really good energy amongst us all and we've formed a great bond really early on," he says. "I hope this doesn't mean they'll take my job away but I've always said it doesn't matter who steps into the kitchen as a judge. It's about the contestants."
Well, if only one of them was from Canberra and we had someone to root for. Instead we'll have to settle for kicking back on the couch with a Travla and just enjoying the ride.
