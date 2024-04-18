Business failures on track to hit decade high

The number of Australian businesses entering external administration is on track to hit 10,000 this financial year, the worst level of business failures in more than a decade, the corporate regulator says.
Data released by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission shows 7742 companies across the country entered external administration for the nine months to March 31.
It marks a 36.2 per cent increase on the same nine-month period last year.
ASIC expects the number of external administrations will exceed 10,000 by the end of this financial year, a level not seen since 2013.
Construction businesses made up nearly a third of the external administrations (2142) so far this financial year, followed by accommodation and food services industries, which made up 15 per cent (1174).
However the regulator noted external administrations only made up about 0.3 per cent of the number of registered companies, a lower rate of failure compared to 2012-13 when it was about 0.5 per cent.
In that time, the number of registered companies has grown from just more than 2 million to 3.3 million, ASIC says.
The ACT has witnessed the trend first-hand with the collapse of several established building companies this financial year.
Long-running businesses Project Coordination and Rork Projects were among four Canberra construction firms that went bust within the space of a month.
The national figures were unsurprising to Canberra Business Chamber CEO Greg Harford who said ACT businesses were reporting a "pretty gloomy" outlook.
"The big issue is the cost of doing business is going up at the same time customer demand for services is down," he said.
Canberra food and beverage business have also felt the pressure as consumers tighten the belt, Mr Harford said.
"At the same time, we've still got real challenges around - particularly in the CBD - people who are working from home and therefore not in the office and not going out and buying their lunch and so forth," he said.
Botswana Butchery was the latest high-profile restaurant to enter external administration, following Braddon's The Italian Place in August 2023.
Mr Harford said interest rate cuts would make the biggest difference to business confidence and performance this year.
"Interest rates are one of the key things that's driving the cost of doing business," he said.
"Obviously, it's costing more for businesses to service their debt at the moment and it's also keeping a lid on consumer spending as well."
He said it was concerning that economists were predicting the Reserve Bank was unlikely to lower the cash rate until the end of the year.
"I think that's one lever that we would really like to see pulled reasonably soon," he said.
