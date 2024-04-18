'Extra special': How the Raiders have made a kid's dream come true

Phoenix Myers has been warned the Lang Park crowd are going to boo.
But he's also been reassured they won't be booing him. Don't take it personally.
Not that anything could dampen Phoenix's excitement.
He's not only going to his first Canberra Raiders game. But, thanks to the Ricky Stuart Foundation, he'll be running out with the team as well - talk about making your debut in style.
He'll be running out in front of a packed house of feral Brisbane Broncos supporters on Saturday night. Hence the booing.
Phoenix's mother Jaymee-Lee reached out to both the RSF and the Raiders to see if there was a chance to make her son's special day even more special.
In the blink of a phone call, the Green Machine had locked Phoenix in to be their mascot.
It shines a light on some of the amazing work the club does in the community.
Given April is autism awareness month, Jaymee-Lee felt it was meant to be.
Her son's not only autistic, but non-verbal as well.
Understandably, Saturday can't come fast enough for Phoenix, who has a special device he uses to communicate.
"I want Green" and "Canberra Raiders stadium" are getting a workout as he counts down the minutes to kick off.
One day, Jaymee-Lee hopes to get her son to Canberra Stadium for the Viking Clap.
"It's his first ever live NRL match and he's really keen to get out there," Jaymee-Lee told The Canberra Times.
"It's just going to be extra special for him that he gets to run out [with the team].
"I told him that the crowd is going to boo, but it's not him. Don't take it personally.
"I have to try and get him to Canberra for a home game so he can witness the Viking Clap because he'd absolutely love that."
Jaymee-Lee was happy for Phoenix to follow the Queensland Maroons, but he was always going to be a Raiders fan. He was born into it.
She might now be living in the Banana State, but she's a Canberran and bleeds lime green.
And her 10-year-old son's the same - with his interest growing in recent years.
"I'll let him go for the Maroons, but when it comes to the normal every day team he's been a Canberra Raiders supporter since he was a little one," Jaymee-Lee said.
"But he's definitely shown more of an interest in it in the last three years."
At first, Jaymee-Lee was worried Phoenix might struggle with the crowds and the noise that comes with it.
Don't tell ARL commission chair Peter V'landys, but they had a test run last year when he went to his first AFL game.
Much to their delight, Phoenix loved it.
"He went to his first AFL match last year and we didn't think he would be able to cope with it because of the loud noises and having to sit for a long time and watch," Jaymee-Lee said.
"But he was in his element. He just thought it was the best thing ever - all the noise.
"It was the complete opposite to what we expected. For him it's that belonging to a group.
"When he sees everyone around him is wearing the same colours as him and the same jerseys and things, he just loves it. It's really beautiful."
And she sees the same inclusivity from the Raiders, which has only made her love them even more.
She hadn't even heard of Canberra coach Ricky Stuart's foundation - which raises money for and awareness of autism - but she soon discovered it when Phoenix was diagnosed.
His game-day experience will now rival the signed kicking tee former Raiders captain Jarrod Croker sent him.
"[The Ricky Stuart Foundation] do a lot of inclusivity and advocacy work - and that just makes me love the club even more," Jaymee-Lee said.
"I wasn't aware of the foundation for quite a long time. I've followed the Raiders since I was a tot.
"I don't know how long it's been around for, but I discovered it when my son was diagnosed and realised the connection.
"It's just another good thing about the club really. It's nice to know there's that extra level of understanding around autism."
NRL ROUND SEVEN
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park, 7.35pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Ata Mariota, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Simi Sasagi, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Emre Guler, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Peter Hola.
Broncos squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Selwyn Cobbo, 5. Jesse Arthars, 6. Ezra Mam, 7. Jock Madden, 8. Corey Jensen, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Fletcher Baker, 11. Jaiyden Hunt, 12. Jordan Riki, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy, 15. Xavier Willison, 16. Kobe Hetherington, 17. Tristan Sailor. Reserves: 18. Martin Taupau, 19. Benjamin Te Kura, 20. Jordan Pereira, 21. Blake Mozer, 22. Josiah Karapani.
