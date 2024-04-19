Dirty Janes set to ignite fashion scene with runway event

"We've got quite an artisanal culture in Canberra in food and stuff like that so it just makes sense that fashion edges its way in. I think it'll take a little bit of consideration from the general Canberra area to figure it out. I think if they welcome it, we could have a unique Canberra scene. Melbourne is its own thing and Sydney is its own thing and Canberra could take more from its surrounding rural area."