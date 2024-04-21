The young Raider set to replace injured Fogarty

Jamal Fogarty still has to get scans, but the Canberra Raiders medical staff are pretty sure the halfback has ruptured his biceps.
That will see Raiders coach Ricky Stuart name Kaeo Weekes in the No.7 jersey to face the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
That will mean Weekes will make his Raiders debut, having shifted to the capital in the off-season after playing 12 games for Manly.
It will be Weekes' and five-eighth Ethan Strange's first NRL game in the halves together, but they did partner up in Canberra's pre-season trials.
The pair were locked in a pre-season battle for the Green Machine No.6 jersey, with Strange edging Weekes out.
Strange has plenty of lime green shoots across the opening seven rounds and now Weekes will get his chance.
The 22-year-old was set to play NSW Cup for the Raiders against the North Sydney Bears on this afternoon, but he's been saved for the Sharks.
Stuart also had Adam Cook and Simi Sasagi as options, with Cook returning to Canberra this year as a back-up halfback having been used as a fullback in his first stint with the club.
Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead (calf) won't be available to play Cronulla.
More to come.
NRL ROUND EIGHT
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
