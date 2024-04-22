School, stuntmen and the multitalented Noel Coward at the movies

Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is a battle-scarred stuntman who left the business after being injured when a stunt went wrong. He is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), goes missing. Colt must track down that star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. No pressure. This film, directed by inspired by the 1980s TV show starring Lee Majors.
This documentary tells the story of the multi-talented Coward, who grew up in poverty and left school when he was only nine years old, was queer in a very straight world, but managed to become a renowned, prolific and successful writer, director, actor and songwriter. Among his many credits are the plays Private Lives, Blithe Spirit, and Hay Fever, the films Brief Encounter and In Which We Serve, and the songs Mad Dogs and Englishmen and Mrs Worthington.
In this subtitled German film, Carla Nowak (Leonie Benesch) is a young teacher in her first job. Her relationship with her seventh-grade students is put under stress when a series of thefts occur, and a staff investigation leads to accusations and mistrust among outraged parents, opinionated colleagues, and angry students. Carla decides to investigate the theft herself. Using her laptop, she gets footage of an unknown person in a distinctive blouse taking money from her wallet.
Abigail (MA15+, three stars):
This horror movie has a good premise and cast but is let down by the execution. Cris Kennedy
Challengers (MA15+, four stars):
This is an absorbing drama about a tennis love triangle. Ron Cerabona
