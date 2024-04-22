School, stuntmen and the multitalented Noel Coward at the movies

This documentary tells the story of the multi-talented Coward, who grew up in poverty and left school when he was only nine years old, was queer in a very straight world, but managed to become a renowned, prolific and successful writer, director, actor and songwriter. Among his many credits are the plays Private Lives, Blithe Spirit, and Hay Fever, the films Brief Encounter and In Which We Serve, and the songs Mad Dogs and Englishmen and Mrs Worthington.