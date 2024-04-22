Demolition begins on historic Gus's Place for new hotel

Going, going, gone. Well, almost.
Demolition has begun at the once iconic Gus's Place in Garema Place to make way for a 10-storey hotel.
What was once the home of its much-loved brekky burgers and Viennese charm is now a pile of rubble and the remnants of the glass ceiling of the adjoining arcade of the Garema Centre.
The significant cafe shut its doors for the last time in January, closing the chapter on part of Canberra's history.
However, developer TP Dynamics - who purchased the site from Geocon last year for about $30 million - has indicated that it will rebuild Gus as part of the new development.
As well as serving Canberrans for 57 years, it was also the first place to serve food on tables outside - a victory that came after five years of fighting bureaucracy, and changed the face of the capital's dining culture.
In doing so, it also gave a heart to what was considered the "dead centre" of the city.
The café was heritage listed in 1994 but that didn't stop its demolition.
The listing is more about its "intangible heritage" rather than the "physical fabric of the building".
While the cafe will be in the same location, it is unsure if the cafe will have the same look and feel as the recently closed cafe.
The original owner, Augustin 'Gus' Petersilka, opened Gus's Place because he wanted a cafe that resembled and brought a little bit of Central Europe to Canberra.
Petersilka, who died in 1994, originally opened the cafe with the name Prague Coffee Bar, despite his Viennese background.
In 1978, Petersilka was made Canberra Citizen of the Year.
Other businesses in Garema Place were forced to close due to the development.
In their place, TP Dynamics plans to build a 10-storey, 238-room hotel, boasting bars, restaurants and a luxury shopping precinct.
If all goes to plan, the hotel will be completed by early 2027, the developer told The Canberra Times last month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.