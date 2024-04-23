'The universe has got a plan for us all': Pezzullo speaks out

Sacked Home Affairs boss Mike Pezzullo says he has accepted findings against his conduct, but maintains he could have stayed in the top job.
Mr Pezzullo spoke to the ABC about his dismissal on Monday evening, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accepted a recommendation to fire him as Home Affairs secretary in November 2023.
This move followed findings that the top bureaucrat had breached the APS Code of Conduct 14 times in relation to five overarching allegations, including that he used his duty, power, status or authority to seek to gain a benefit or advantage for himself.
Speaking out for the first time, Mr Pezzullo told ABC's 7.30 program he "made mistakes and I need to learn from those mistakes".
"I certainly accept the finding that, no matter how much rough and tumble there is in a place like Canberra, that the gaining of influence and the personal advantage to be gained by way of certain channels of communication, whether it's to the Prime Minister or anyone else, crosses a line in terms of conduct.
"I accept that and I've paid a price."
Mr Pezzullo's conduct was referred to the Public Service Commission after Nine alleged he had sent hundreds of messages to Liberal Party power broker Scott Briggs over five years.
The commission published the high-level findings of the inquiry, led by former Public Service commissioner Lynelle Briggs, but has never released the full report.
Mr Pezzullo praised Ms Briggs, but said he had "sought to rebut" her finding that he should be fired for his conduct.
"I accepted at the time that there had been conduct that fell short of the appropriate standards," he said.
"What I sought to rebut was that they were of such a grievous kind that they warranted a dismissal."
"I put an alternative view that perhaps an appropriate censure or reprimand would have been relevant or appropriate in the circumstance."
He said Ms Briggs had come to other conclusions but "did so very fairly". Ms Briggs has declined to comment on the inquiry.
Pressed on whether he agreed with his removal, Mr Pezzullo said behaviour such as his "can be dealt with in other ways".
Other allegations against him included that he had engaged in gossip and disrespectful critique of ministers and public servants, and that he failed to maintain confidentiality of sensitive government information; failed to act apolitically in his employment; and failed to disclose a conflict of interest.
Mr Pezzullo said he had not sought political influence, but bureaucratic influence, and should have done so through other channels.
"I just take the view that the universe has got a plan for us all, and in that plan it was to be my destiny, or to be my future to do something different," Mr Pezzullo said.
He said though he "made a mistake, I'm moving on".
"I want to focus on making a positive contribution to our national security but in a very different way now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.