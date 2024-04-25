The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Made an obligation': Why Raiders-bound young gun is stuck in Sydney

By Scott Bailey
Updated April 25 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brad Arthur says there is no chance Ethan Sanders will move to Canberra early, insistent the teenage half has told him he will see out 2024 at Parramatta.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.