Raiders find out Fogarty's injury fate after innocuous tackle causes turmoil

It's the innocuous tackle that's thrown the Canberra Raiders' season into turmoil.
In a massive blow, Jamal Fogarty will undergo surgery on his biceps and miss the next three months after tackling Brisbane winger Corey Oates just before half-time in their loss to the Broncos.
It's a double blow for the Raiders, given not only will they be without their halfback for the next three months after a strong start to the season had them in the top eight, but Fogarty was also in career-best form - having emerged with one of the best kicking games in the NRL.
Having looked back at the footage, The Canberra Times found Fogarty injured his right biceps less than four minutes before the break, ruling him out of the second half.
Oates had caught Fogarty's kick and was eventually tackled by the Canberra halfback, following a chase of his own kick.
He got up clutching his right arm - the first time he'd shown any signs of discomfort in the game.
The 30-year-old had scans on Monday with the results revealing what Raiders medical staff suspected - he'd ruptured his biceps.
Fogarty will undergo surgery on Tuesday and a three-month timeline meant he could be back for the Green Machine's round 21 clash with South Sydney at Canberra Stadium on July 28.
The Canberra Times revealed Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will pick Kaeo Weekes at halfback when he names the team to face Cronulla on Tuesday.
Weekes will make his Raiders debut against the Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, partnering five-eighth Ethan Strange in the halves.
The pair have just 20 NRL games between them, while fullback Chevy Stewart has played just two NRL games.
That will make for an inexperienced Raiders spine for the foreseeable future as the Green Machine looks to bounce back from Saturday's loss.
But Weekes and Strange spent the pre-season playing together as they embarked on a battle for the No.6 jersey, which Strange eventually won.
They'll now have to shoulder the load of Fogarty's kicking game - something the pair showed they were capable of doing in the pre-season trials.
Meanwhile, the Raiders were locked in discussions to lure Fogarty's potential long-term replacement to Canberra.
They're working through a two- or three-year deal to sign Parramatta halfback Ethan Sanders.
Sanders was reportedly interested in seeking an immediate release from his final year with the Eels, but Parramatta would need to give him permission to begin talks to do that.
The Raiders have been chasing the 19-year-old for a while, but an NRL rule change last year meant they had to wait until after round six this season before they could begin negotiations.
The Eels have been trying desperately to keep him and it will be interesting to see if under-fire Parramatta coach Brad Arthur turns to Sanders to try and turn their season around against Manly on Friday.
Arthur has resisted calls to bring Sanders in for injured halfback Mitchell Moses (foot), who won't be back until round 11-12.
NRL ROUND EIGHT
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.