The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/AFL

The 'electric' rookie giving GWS a Giant headache after Anzac Day triumph

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 25 2024 - 11:50pm, first published 10:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

So, about that kid in the orange and charcoal headgear.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.