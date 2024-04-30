How to navigate aged care and make the right decisions

Most people start on their aged care journey at home with help from family, neighbours and friends - known as informal carers. Providing aged care for a loved one can take a toll on your emotional and physical well-being. If this is something you want to be able to do in the medium to long term you need to prioritise self care to meet the demands. Respite in an aged care home is a fantastic service that is designed to give carers a much-needed break, it is also very affordable as there are no accommodation payments or means tested fees. The fee for a respite stay is set at 85 per cent of the age pension, currently $62 per day. If you choose to have additional services, such as a choice of meals, wine or hairdressing, then an extra fee applies.