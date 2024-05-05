The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Public Eye

DVA lays down the law on Anzac biscuits

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anzac biscuits may be a delicious, and commemorative, treat but for the Department of Veterans' Affairs they're serious business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.