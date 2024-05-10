Hey mum, cut yourself some slack, you're doing OK

We laugh about the night she popped up to watch the Brumbies Super W team play and was leaving after that game, only for the security guard to tell her she couldn't get back in and she said she didn't want to, that she'd only come to watch the girls. She stands up for what she believes in, is happy to pull people into line if she's felt they've overstepped the mark. I wish I had been more like she is now when I was her age.