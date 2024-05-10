The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Hey mum, cut yourself some slack, you're doing OK

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I sometimes wonder if I've done a good job of being a mother. The kids are no longer kids, both in their 20s now, my hands-on days are well over. It was much easier when I could gauge how well I was doing by how well I'd fed them, or whether I got them to school on time, or if I was on top of their extensive calendar of sleepovers and sporting events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.