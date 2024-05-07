Want to know what to do this weekend in Canberra?

It's that time again. Get ready for crazy costumes, strange songs and mad musicians at the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, that international extravaganza of entertainment. This year it's being held in Malmo in the south of Switzerland with 52 countries taking part from Albania to Yugoslavia. Also included, as it has been since 2015, is Australia.
The rationale behind this was and remains hard to fathom. What can we say: it's Eurovision, a lot of stuff is strange. We just have to go with it, and it does give us even more reason to be invested besides simply enjoying the cavalcade of kitsch. This year's Australian entry is One Milkali (One Blood) performed by Electric Fields. Last year, Australia was represented by Voyager and the song Promise and finished in a respectable ninth place, with 151 points.
Can we do better this time? Find out on SBS and SBS on Demand from Wednesday, May 8 to Sunday, May 12 at 5am if you're really keen. For those who need their sleep, there are the prime-time Access All Areas broadcasts from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand. Have some friends over, dress up and join the fun. See: sbs.com.au and if you want more, sites such as eurovision.tv and eurovisionworld.com
Questacon's Gallery 1 is the venue for CURIOSITY: Building Breakthroughs in LEGO® Bricks, a hands-on learning experience that brings science and history to life in a collaboration between the institution and LEGO Certified Professional Ryan "Brickman" McNaught, the only LEGO Certified Professional in the southern hemisphere.
Families, kids and adults alike will be taken on an exhilarating exploration of scientific knowledge, technological advancements, engineering feats and mathematical wonders, recreated in stunning detail with the versatile magic of LEGO bricks. A 7.5 metre tall NASA Space Launch system Rocket made from LEGO® bricks is in the foyer.
Whether you're a history buff, an aspiring innovator, or just someone looking for a unique and entertaining experience, CURIOSITY is your ticket to a world of wonder. It's on for 12 months from Saturday, May 11 from 9am to 5pm. To celebrate the opening on Saturday from 9am until noon, Brickman will sign copies of his books (available from the Questacon bookshop). Bookings: questacon.edu.au
The weather is getting colder, in case you hadn't noticed, and the idea of a blazing fire as the accompaniment to a hot meal is appealing. And this Sunday being Mother's Day, it might be a good time to treat Mum to lunch or dinner.
Venues that have fireplaces include Monster Kitchen & Bar, Italian & Sons, Capitol Bar & Grill, The Kingston Hotel and Dickson Dumpling House, just to name a few. For links to all these places and more see: agfg.com.au
Fourteen is a play adapted from the memoir by Shannon Molloy about a harrowing year. In 1999 at the age of 14 Molloy came to the unwelcome realisation that he was gay. Being a teenager at a rugby-mad all-boys Catholic school in a Queensland town did not make coming to terms with that any easier.
But alongside the bullying, heartbreak and despair came moments of happiness and the support of some close friends and family - including his mother.
This could be another Mother's Day treat. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre at various times until Saturday, May 11. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
If you simply cannot get enough of Eurovision - and it seems there are many who can't - try the Official Eurovision Song Contest Podcast for news, previews, music videos, artist biographies, nostalgia - a reminder to ABBA loving Australians, the Swedish group's winning entry Waterloo is 50 years old! - and more. See: eurovision.tv/podcast
