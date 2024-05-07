The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Canberra is not a political football

By Alicia Payne
May 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra is more than just a city - it is our nation's capital. It is the centre of our democracy. It is where our stories and history are shared through our national institutions, it is a representation of our values and aspirations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.