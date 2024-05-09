New Alpine Coaster on track to open this winter

With the opening of the snow season one month away, the final touches are being added to a new alpine roller coaster in Kosciuszko National Park.
Thredbo's Alpine Coaster will see riders cruise down the mountain on a 1.5-kilometre-long track.
They'll be able to control the speed, up to 40kmh.
Plans were first pitched to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment in late 2022 and construction began in October 2023.
The Alpine Coaster is expected to open on June 8, coinciding with Thredbo's opening weekend.
The all-season ride replaces the 700-metre bobsled that only operated outside of the winter months.
Thredbo PR and social marketing executive Sophie Leicester said the track had been fully installed and the final stages of construction were under way.
This includes the installation of electrical and control systems, the addition of walkways and handrails, fencing, site cleaning and revegetation.
Ms Leicester said the ride included a mix of uphill and downhill track, a tunnel and bridges.
"Passengers will really be able to control their own speed. So it can either be a chill cruise or a really thrill-seeking experience," she said.
Visitors already purchasing a lift pass can add an Alpine Coaster ride for $15 and there are discounted rides for season pass holders.
The ride will undergo safety testing by independent third-party engineers ahead of opening day, the resort said.
The Alpine Coaster is part of Thredbo's plan to develop areas of the resort to help attract visitors beyond the ski season.
"It will be a hugely exciting on-snow experience in winter, and it will build upon our wide range of outdoor adventures in summer as a drawcard for new tourists to the village in the shoulder seasons," Thredbo general manager Stuart Diver said in February.
READ MORE:
Though not all Thredbo businesses had supported the ride in its early days.
One hotel operator told the NSW planning department in 2022 the track would be "unsightly".
Both Thredbo and Perisher resorts are preparing to open on Saturday, June 8 for the King's Birthday long weekend.
An early dusting of snow in April offered a glimmer of hope for the 2024 snow season, after what was described as a "fizzer" of a season in 2023.
