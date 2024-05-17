Strap on your hiking boots and hit Canberra's newest walking tracks

You'd think lugging in 180 tonne of material or having to walk several kilometres to and from the site every day would have been the biggest challenge for Garreth and his crew who toiled here for the best part of eight months. However, for Garreth the biggest hurdle was working around the cattle which according to the sign as you enter the corridor "are here to help with sustainable agriculture practices - rotating through the paddock to keep the grass down while helping to regenerate the soil with organic manure".