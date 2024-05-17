Why shagging someone the same age as your kids is never a good idea

All the 40-something women I know are called Louise or Meredith or Julie, too busy raising children and cementing their positions in the SES, they're not jetting off to music festivals because their ex-husbands are too busy with their very important jobs. Women too busy, even if they had the good fortune of catching the eye of some hunky Harry Styles-like man, to skip off to a tropical resort with his group of 20-something friends and lounge about drinking cocktails and shooting the shit, or whatever it is that you young things do these days. Anyways. I'm sorry for being so bitter and twisted.