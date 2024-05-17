The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movie reviews
Review

Why shagging someone the same age as your kids is never a good idea

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 18 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Idea of You (M, 115 minutes)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Movie reviews

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.