'There'll be more budgets': no disappointment from Barr on ACT funding

The ACT won't be getting everything on its budget wishlist, but the Chief Minister isn't too concerned.
Mr Barr refused to say whether he was disappointed on the lack of funding for the convention centre precinct and indoor music pavilion.
He told ABC radio on Wednesday morning that there will be more opportunities to fulfill the ACT wishlist.
"We don't get funding for everything in one single budget, there will be more Commonwealth budgets," he said.
"We've got a process and a pathway forward on those, we've asked for funding for a variety of projects.
"So there'll be another one next year and the year after and the year after and the year after. So, I would say we are ticking things off our list."
He also shied away from questions on the lack of an increase in Jobseeker.
"Look, they've got a lot of things they need to do in a budget, I'm pleased they've increased rent assistance because I think that does particularly target a cohort who need that extra support," he said.
"It is indexed twice a year, so it does go up."
Canberrans have raised concerns about the $300 energy payments, with critics arguing energy companies will raise prices.
Mr Barr said the ACT's regulated system will protect consumers.
"No one can charge more than that legislated maximum amount, there is that guarantee within the ACT system," he said.
"Obviously, there's a lot of competition in the electricity retail market, and so what tends to happen is that maximum price is obviously the maximum price."
"The $300 will obviously make a difference."
While the cap on international students will put pressure on the ACT's universities, Mr Barr said the territory has more capacity to meet the change.
"Most of the issues that are emerging relate to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Obviously, we have a very large number of both domestic and international students who study at our universities," he said.
"But we also have more capability to deliver more student accommodation, particularly, institutions like the University of Canberra that have significant land assets on their campus and room to grow."
