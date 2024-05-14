What's in the federal budget for the ACT?

The federal government will provide a boost to speed up the duplication of a major road in Canberra as light rail and upgrades to the Australian Institute of Sport emerge as the big winners for the ACT in the federal budget.
But there was no funding towards a new convention centre precinct or indoor music pavilion in Civic, which had been included on a wish list from Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
The federal government is expected to spend about $808 million over the next 10 years on infrastructure projects in the ACT.
This will include an extra $27 million towards the cost of duplication of William Hovell Drive.
The already-announced $50 million for the second stage of light rail to Woden is also included in this ACT spend. This money will be put towards early design works for the project, which is not expected to start until 2028.
There will be $250 million over the next three years for upgrades to the Australian Institute of Sport in Bruce, as announced last week, with the bulk of the funding to be delivered next financial year.
There will also be an additional $10 million for the Department of Infrastructure to work with the ACT government on developing a precinct masterplan for Bruce, which would include a new Canberra stadium. Most of this work will take place during the next financial year, with $9 million to be spent in 2024-25.
The plan is set to identify optimal land uses within the precinct, which includes the AIS, the Canberra Institute of Technology and the North Canberra Hospital.
The Australian War Memorial is set to get a one-off $8 million cash injection to support its financial sustainability, budget papers show.
The federal government is expected to give the territory $3.5 billion in funding over the 2024-25 year, including $2 billion in GST payments. This is about 43 per cent of the territory's total revenue.
READ MORE BUDGET COVERAGE:
The Commonwealth's funding to the ACT is expected to increase to $3.8 billion by 2027-28. Mr Barr is seeking 50-50 funding for a number of projects in Canberra, including the stadium, light rail and convention centre.
Meanwhile, all of Canberra's 200,000 households are set to get power bill relief of $300 over the year and about 18,000 small businesses will receive a $325 relief rebate.
About 7000 rental households are expected to be $70 a fortnight better off with changes to the Commonwealth's rent assistance scheme.
There will be 1200 new build homes in the ACT under the government's Housing Australia Future Fund over the next five years.
The ACT will receive $3.7 million towards urgent care clinics this year and a further $3.9 million next year. The Commonwealth has worked with the territory government to embed the centres in the ACT's nurse-led walk-in centres.
In the surrounding region, there has been $4.7 million allocated over the next four years to establishing a birthing and maternity ward at Yass Hospital.
Several women have been forced to give birth on the side of the Barton Highway when travelling from Yass to Canberra hospitals and locals have been calling for a centre for years.
READ MORE BUDGET COVERAGE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.