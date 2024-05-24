I live alone in the inner north. But would I survive in the wild?

I guess the main thing I'm wondering is if I could ever survive longer than a couple of days. I have no discernible skills at all. I can fish a bit, and indeed I want to do a bit more of that, but I can't bring down a musk ox with my bare hands. I'd have to swot up on which vegetation was edible, what medicinal purposes they had and the like. Could I build myself a shelter? Possibly but I'm even a bit rubbish at putting up a tent.