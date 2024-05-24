What are the odds of Lake George flooding? Higher than you'd think!

After the 1870 flood that inundated the original Currandooley Homestead, the lake levels remained at high levels for much of the 1870s. In July 1975, The Goulburn Herald and Chronicle reported that "old inhabitants of Collector [located just to the north of Lake George] prognosticate that in ten to fifteen years Collector will be submerged by the waters of Lake George" and "... it is to be hoped, that those prognostications will prove to be false, and that our prosperous and smiling little village ... will never become a subject for the wild waves of the lake to wreak their desolating fury upon."