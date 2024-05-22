The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NSW police cross the border for a takedown in Bunnings Fyshwick car park

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 22 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man arrested in the car park of Bunnings, Fyshwick late on Tuesday and extradited from the ACT has faced court on a raft of serious charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.