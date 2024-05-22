NSW police cross the border for a takedown in Bunnings Fyshwick car park

A man arrested in the car park of Bunnings, Fyshwick late on Tuesday and extradited from the ACT has faced court on a raft of serious charges.
The 33-year-old man from South Gundagai, Matthew Cole, had been sought by police on several outstanding domestic violence-related arrest warrants, which included reckless wounding and stalking.
In a joint cross-border operation, around 4.45pm on Tuesday officers attached to the Monaro Regional Enforcement Squad located and arrested the man in the Bunnings car park on the corner of Collie and Newcastle Streets in Fyshwick.
ACT police officers then took the man into their custody and conveyed him to the Watch House at City station.
NSW police officers applied for the alleged offender's extradition at an appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with the order granted.
The man was escorted to Queanbeyan police station where the two outstanding warrants relating to reckless wounding, a domestic violence assault, and two counts of domestic violence-related stalking were executed.
He was refused bail to appear in the Cooma Local Court.
NSW Police warned the public on May 14 not to approach the man, who goes by Matthew Webb and Matthew Cole, if he was seen in Canberra.
The man had previously appeared in Cootamundra court and was under an intensive correction order.
Mr Cole was arrested on Tuesday as part of a four-day blitz on targeting domestic violence offenders, known as Operation Amarok VI.
