The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Being a mother gives me superpowers': Golden girl Low eyes Paralympics

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 24 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian golden girl Vanessa Low says she is a better athlete today than she was before pregnancy - and for the record, she won two Paralympic gold medals during that time - because "being a mother gives me some extra superpowers".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.