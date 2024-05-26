Students ordered to leave pro-Palestine encampment

Students at the ANU's pro-Palestinian encampment have been ordered to leave by the university due to safety risks.
The encampment is on a primary evacuation site, the ANU said, and poses an unacceptable safety risk to students and staff.
"ANU identified an alternative evacuation point to service this highly used and heavily-populated area of campus at the encampment's inception," a statement from the university said.
"[The location] is a central, busy and frequently visited area of campus with a significant volume of foot traffic.
"This includes a student residence for 400 students, major teaching and study areas, a medical centre, a gym and swimming pool, a cultural centre accommodating 1000 visitors, and businesses open to the public."
The Canberra Times understands 20 to 30 security guards were on site near the encampment at 9am. Police arrived on scene shortly after.
An ANU student at the encampment, who goes by the name Max, said they've been blindsided by the university's decision.
"It feels like we've been ambushed... they've surrounded the whole camp," they said.
"I feel as though they're using the fact that it's a public holiday and early in the morning... against us."
There's around 15 students remaining at the camp, Max said, and more than 20 security guards standing around the perimeter with police officers on the bridge near the Badger and Co.
They said that if the camp is a security risk to students, they are open to negotiating with the university to move locations.
"To be clear, as has been the case since the encampment commenced, we have not directed any of our students to stop protesting," the ANU statement said.
"They may continue to do so as long as it is respectful, peaceful and abides by our codes of conduct."
Protestor Luke said the university had not properly listened to - or met - any demands made by the camp.
On May 24, ANU said it would reconsider its links to arms companies and companies connected to territory occupied by Israeli settlers.
The university denied it was caving into the demands of protestors and instead "listening to students".
But Luke said "[the university] haven't actually committed to divesting. They continue to invest a million dollars in arms companies that are profiting from the genocide in Gaza."
Luke said those at the encampment "would be more than willing" to discuss ways to manage any safety breaches occurring.
"We've had different representatives from unions health and safety and a nurses health and safety teams both having a look at the encampment," he said.
The protest - which is one of several on university campuses across the country - has been going for several weeks.
On May 15, students were given days to move their tents before facing disciplinary action. Seven students were called to a meeting with university leadership at the time, but did not attend.
More to come.
