We need to look evil in the eye to defeat it

Matt writes: "Offering widespread pill testing is the way to go, if we care about reducing deaths. There are so many myths around drug policy, most of which have comprehensively failed the test of time. Beyond pill testing, the current criminalisation of drug possession and use clearly does not work in terms of suppressing trade and demand - that should be obvious. The only groups that really benefit from the status quo are organised crime groups that make a huge amount of money from keeping things just they way they are now."