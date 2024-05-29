'Sleepless nights': Raider cops homophobic abuse after interview

Canberra Raiders outside-back James Schiller has been on the receiving end of foul social media abuse over a post-match interview where he detailed the reasons for his departure to Newcastle next season.
Schiller will join the Knights last year after signing a three-year deal to move to Newcastle.
Speaking about the impending move for the first time, Schiller revealed he had struggled through "a lot of sleepless nights" before deciding to take his chance and try something new.
"There was a lot to weigh up with that one," Schiller said on Fox Sports.
But what was otherwise a benign post-match interview after the Raiders' NSW Cup win against the Sydney Roosters was met with disdain from one rogue social media follower.
It exposes the dark side of athletes using social media, with some "fans" sending direct messages to players to criticise their performance or have a crack at them for various reasons.
Schiller is not what would be described as a prolific social media user. His private Instagram account has posted just 24 times to his more than 4000 followers.
The outside back is also hardly what you would describe as controversial. He has played just 15 games, is rarely outspoken and isn't one of the game's highest-profile players.
Still, he was subjected to a homophobic slur from a fan who took umbrage to his post-match comments after he scored a hat-trick.
"You're a f---ing gayc--t," the message said. "Worst post-match interview I've ever seen. Have fun in reserve grade next year."
Schiller decided to expose the comment on his account, reposting a screenshot of the direct message with three love-heart emojis and the words: "Footy bra".
Schiller has scored five tries in five games in the NRL this season, but is down the pecking order in terms of back-line positions.
He opted to move to Newcastle for a shot at more first-grade game time, while Nick Cotric, Albert Hopoate, Xavier Savage, Matt Timoko and Sebastian Kris sit ahead of him in Canberra.
"It wasn't taken lightly, it took me a couple of months to think about," Schiller said about his decision.
"I've got an opportunity up there to play centre and explore my game more at centre.
"I could've stayed here definitely and worked away on the wing. It's no disrespect to Matty [Timoko] and Seb [Kris] but you've got to be realistic in these situations and they're two international footballers that I know I'll be behind for a while.
"I'm honoured to be behind them and even playing outside some of them, but I just had to do what's best for me.
"I've done my time here in Canberra and I've got family up in Newcastle I'd like to spend a bit more time with as well.
"It was a very hard one to think about - lots of sleepless nights - but I'm excited for it and it's definitely a good change."
In the interview Schiller was also highly critical of the refereeing decisions in the win over Sydney at Canberra Stadium.
"It's hard to put into words without swearing, but we had no help out there. I think a lot of the calls were very unprofessional and not right, but we had to adapt," he said.
The 22-year-old, who is the nephew of Canberra great Brett Mullins, has has been in excellent form in NSW Cup but has struggled to maintain a spot in the NRL side, playing just 15 games in first-grade since 2022.
In pre-season Schiller expressed his desire to play more as an NRL centre than a winger as he had been in first-grade for the Raiders, and the opportunity to be in his preferred position was part of why he decided to leave Canberra for Newcastle.
Schiller played all five of his NRL games this season on the wing, unable to get a look-in at centre behind New Zealand international duo Timoko and Kris.
He faces stiff competition in Newcastle, too, with Bradman Best and Dane Gagai the first-choice centre pairing.
