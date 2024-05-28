ACT teachers get educated to help stop kids vaping

ACT teachers are being encouraged to educate themselves to help stop the vaping epidemic in their schools.
A new education program is helping teachers better understand the laws and health issues around vaping, and to pass the knowledge on to students.
ACT teacher Terry Tamsyn, who helped design the program, said they worked with students to ensure it was relevant.
"I am excited about this program and confident of its relevance as it is based on the voice of students, educators, research, and evidence," Dr Tamsyn said.
The "Vaping, Youth & Health" education package is designed for year 7 and 8 teachers to be able to complete the course online and be ready to take the content into their classrooms the next day.
More than 180 people had accessed an online education program by May 29.
Minister for Population Health Emma Davidson said the government is giving ACT teachers tools to allow them to help young people make better decisions on vaping.
"Drugs are a health issue, not a criminal one and this applies to vaping, too. To help people make safer choices they need access to information and health and social services," Ms Davidson said.
"Young people who vape are exposed to nicotine and other harmful chemicals used in vape liquids and may turn to cigarettes when they are older. We need to provide services to young people with a dependency that genuinely supports their needs and reduces harm.
The announcement comes after Ms Davidson refused to sign a letter to schools about the issue of vaping among young people.
The Greens minister said she believed the letter failed to address how young people already addicted to vaping could seek support.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said the package takes the guess work out for teachers in the "fight for the health of the next generation".
"Smoking is the biggest cause of preventable death around the world and we know vaping carries significant health risks - so we need to stop young people from taking-up vaping or e-cigarettes," she said.
"One of the ways we can do this is by giving young Canberrans access to high quality information which supporting them to make informed decisions, access support and reduce the negative impacts of vaping.
The education package was developed through a co-design process with over 150 ACT teachers and students across ACT public, Catholic and independent schools, and draws on research of young people's knowledge and attitudes towards e-cigarettes.
It was reviewed by subject matter experts at the Australian National University, ACT Health and by teaching practice and curriculum experts at the ACT Education Directorate.
Teachers can access the course through the Healthy Children's Learning Hub.
