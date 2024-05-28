The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT teachers get educated to help stop kids vaping

Lucy Arundell
By Lucy Arundell
May 29 2024 - 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT teachers are being encouraged to educate themselves to help stop the vaping epidemic in their schools.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Arundell

Lucy Arundell

Journalist

Lucy is a reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news. Email her at lucy.arundell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.