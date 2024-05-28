Three cars and a tree set alight across inner north

Three cars and a tree were deliberately set on fire in Canberra's inner north, police say.
Firefighters and police were called to separate car fires in Braddon, Reid and Ainslie between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on May 28.
Police believe the fires are all related.
This incident police say occurred About 9.30pm when a tree was set on fire near the intersection of Drake Street and Higgins Crescent in Ainslie.
This was followed by a silver Volkswagen getting torched about 9.45pm in Doonkuna Street, Braddon.
A second silver Volkswagen was set on fire on Amaroo Street, Reid near St John's Church at 10pm.
The cars had not been reported stolen, police say.
Finally, about 10.25pm a silver Ford Focus was set alight on Constitution Avenue, Reid near CIT.
Witnesses reported seeing a person on a motorbike leaving each of the incident scenes.
Anyone who witnessed the fires or has information is asked to contact police.
