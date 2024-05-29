'I'm sorry': ACT's first outdoor Coroners Court opens with apology to family

Content warning: This story contains the name and image of an Aboriginal man who has died. He has been identified with the permission of his family.
The ACT courts have set a precedent after convening next to the flowing Murrumbidgee River, not far from where Nathan Booth's body was discovered by two school boys in December 2019.
Coroner Ken Archer opened the coronial inquest into Booth's death with a heartfelt apology to his family about the lack of progress investigation. He said he felt "a degree of nervousness" and anxiety standing before them.
"Nathan's case had been left to languish for a period of time," Mr Archer said. "For that I say to you publicly now I am sorry about that and that shouldn't have been allowed to happen."
Nathan Booth, aged 40 at the time of his disappearance, had been missing for five months since June 2019.
His family said they were informed of his death 20 days after his body had been found on December 1, 2019, south of Kambah Pool.
On Wednesday, eight court staff stood behind the coroner as he spoke into a microphone which recorded the court's proceedings.
Booth's mother Rayleen, sister Deanne, three aunties and two relatives were present and seated listening to Mr Archer.
The river raged behind them on the cold, sunny morning as the inquest began with a welcome to country by Ngunnawal, Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi woman Lynnice Church.
"This is a place of healing, it's a place that gives life. This is a hard day, " Ms Church said almost five years since Booth went missing. She said she prayed there would be justice for him and the family.
The site at Pine Island Reserve was chosen after consultation with the Booth family.
Mr Archer said it was "daunting" to listen to the family when he had previously invited them to court. He said he asked them what they wanted from the inquest.
The coroner said he knew the family when he was a barrister and wanted to do something to address the "hurt".
He wanted to create a process that was "safe" and comfortable for family members where they would have "a place in the formality" of the inquest.
The outdoor location was chosen due to "personal and emotional" significance.
"I carried the responsibility of the court doing their job properly and I don't think that job had been done right," Mr Archer said.
He had promised the family a "decent" investigation, consultation and hearing that could provide an explanation to the circumstances in which Booth was found in 2019.
Additionally, the coroner said there was a list of cases that had been waiting for him, when he started on the job, that had been treated with the same neglect as the Booth case.
Media, counsels and court staff surrounded Nathan Booth's mother and three aunties who read out statements at the opening of the inquest.
"Nathan was a very much loved son ... He was a great son, always loving and supportive," Rayleen Booth said holding back tears.
She said her son was a member of a big, close-knit family because of the way in which they grew up as part of the Stolen Generations.
His aunty Coral King said Booth was survived by four daughters he "loved and cared about greatly" and is remembered by his aunties, uncles and all their grandkids.
"The girls love and miss their dad as well," Ms King said. Another aunt, Wilma Dalton added, "he cared about people."
Sister Deanne Booth said the family's experience with the coronial process had been very different. She said they were given access that had not been given before.
"We'll be forever grateful for Ken Archer and [Joe Kellaway, counsel assisting the coroner]," she said. "They were very helpful in getting the process going and listening to our concerns and taking it all in."
Ms Booth hoped the inquest into her brother's death would be the start of a similar approach with future inquests.
The hearing began with observations from counsel assisting the coroner Joe Kellaway.
He said the outdoor court was located at the regular entry point for kayakers who paddled to the Kambah Pools. He added the river flowed westward then bending north towards where Booth's body was found.
Counsels Dr Jarn de Bruin, representing the Booth family, and James Penser from the Aboriginal Legal Service were also present.
Mr Kellaway questioned senior constable Sean Cunningham, the case officer who was assigned to the inquest and was responsible for collecting evidence since May 2023.
Evidence from senior constable Cunningham revealed he had trekked a number of trails and unmarked paths to gauge environmental conditions and the time taken to reach the location where the Booth was found.
The coroner's court was adjourned following geographical evidence and resumed in the afternoon at the ACT court complex in Canberra's CBD.
For the first day of the inquest, about 50 supporters of the Booth family had gathered outside the ACT courts. They carried banners and wore identical blue shirts to commemorate Nathan Booth.
His cousin Ida Hanley read a statement detailing the family's journey towards finding answers. She too thanked Mr Archer and Mr Kellaway.
The statement said Booth's death was not treated as a potential homicide and key witnesses and forensic evidence were not considered by police.
"By labelling Aboriginal deaths as 'misadventures', a pattern of impunity has been allowed to persist, denying justice and accountability," Ms Hanley read.
"This is yet another tragedy involving the life of an Aboriginal man where evidence of discrimination, neglect and racism was overlooked until it was too late."
