One house not in line for a spring clean

Emile writes: "I think a good parallel to human-on-human atrocities are the animal cruelty advertisements shown (too) frequently on SBS - they are distressing and confronting and there's nothing I can do about it - except, apparently, donating to a charity which can afford to run the ads. The news today is so unrelentingly disastrous it affects my mental elf, who was last seen cringing somewhere behind a tree. I have friends who will not watch the news any more because of this and I am close to joining them. Add that to the increasingly violent filmic offerings where 'mericans blow things up to save the world - even 'merica, it seems - and I'm ready for an oxycontin release."