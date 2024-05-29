'Massive increase': Home Affairs has rejected 4600 visas for Palestinians

Home Affairs officials have revealed the department has refused more than 4600 visitor visas for Palestinians attempting to come to Australia since October 7.
Responding to questions in a Senate estimates hearing, public servants said they had issued 2686 visas to Palestinians since Hamas' attacks on Israel, and retaliations from Israel.
But the department has also rejected 4614 applications for visitor visas, in what Greens senator David Shoebridge called a "massive increase" of around 2784 since the end March.
Home Affairs' Damien Kilner acknowledged the significant increase.
"We've been continuing to process since the end of March, and ... we did prioritise early on, at the start of the conflict, those with the closest family links.
"And we're now working through those who primarily have limited or no links to Australia."
But Senator Shoebridge criticised the figure, asking whether applicants fleeing conflict were being knocked back because they could not show an intent to return.
"Is that because of the horrors in Gaza that they're showing an unwillingness to return to a genocide and so they're being refused the tourist visa?" the Senator asked.
Mr Kilner responded, "No I wouldn't put it in those words, Senator, I think they've been unable to demonstrate that they're able to meet the requirements for the grant of that visa."
"That they intend a genuine stay in Australia, that may be one of the requirements, there are multiple requirements and conditions of a visitor visa."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, who appeared on behalf of the Home Affairs Minister, said security checks, health checks and integrity tests also had to be applied.
But his intervention led to a fiery exchange between the senators, which prompted legal and constitutional affairs chair, Nita Green, to call the committee to order.
"What Minister, what do you say to the Palestinian diaspora here when your government has refused twice as many visa applications [as they have granted] for people trying to flee?" Senator Shoebridge asked.
Senator Watt said the government had "for many months now ... been calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, has worked with like-minded countries around the world to push that idea".
"I also point to the number of tourist visas that have been approved for Palestinian families.
"But we obviously need to follow the usual security checks, health checks, tests of the integrity of the applications that we apply around the world."
But Senator Shoebridge pressed further on why the government would not offer a humanitarian visa to those leaving Palestine.
"I answered a question from Senator Pocock and I said that I'm sure ministers always have these situations under review," Senator Watt responded.
