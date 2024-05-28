The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Tortured department boss faces grilling over Taylor Swift shirt

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 28 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie and Infrastructure boss Jim Betts have shared a rare moment of Senate estimates levity, bonding over the public servant sporting a Taylor Swift T-shirt at an industry event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.